Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $83,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $72.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.0488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.