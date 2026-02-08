Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,548 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $104,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $721,202,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $536,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total value of $11,829,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,035,434.45. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,198.11 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,038.94 and its 200-day moving average is $997.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 47.46%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

