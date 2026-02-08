Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $97,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,127,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,570,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,211,000 after buying an additional 387,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 884,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,532,000 after buying an additional 371,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 423,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 360,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 291,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TFI opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.