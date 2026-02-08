Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 134,899 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $85,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 68.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.03%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

