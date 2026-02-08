Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $29.4570, with a volume of 926134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

ELVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 745,188 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,779. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $1,351,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 215,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,157.89. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,613 shares of company stock worth $6,519,962. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $578,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called "undruggable" oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

