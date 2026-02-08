Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFXT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE EFXT opened at $17.84 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Enerflex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerflex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 19.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

