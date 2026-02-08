Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.25 and its 200-day moving average is $899.06. The company has a market cap of $999.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,203.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

