Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 122.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,960.12. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $501,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,294.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.91. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $224.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Dover’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

