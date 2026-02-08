Doug Zink Sells 1,452 Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,842.32. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 5th, Doug Zink sold 485 shares of Belden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $61,110.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Doug Zink sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

BDC stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 273.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is tilted positive — analysts and aggregators show a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent upgrades that raise expectations for the name, supporting buyer interest. Analyst Consensus

Brokerage sentiment is tilted positive — analysts and aggregators show a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent upgrades that raise expectations for the name, supporting buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage singled out Belden as a top-performing stock today (featured in Yahoo Finance’s roundup of soaring stocks and an MSN piece on names hitting new highs), which can attract momentum flows and retail/intraday buyers. Yahoo: Cummins, Belden, and Perma-Fix Shares Are Soaring MSN: Stocks to New Highs

Media coverage singled out Belden as a top-performing stock today (featured in Yahoo Finance’s roundup of soaring stocks and an MSN piece on names hitting new highs), which can attract momentum flows and retail/intraday buyers. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand and recent increases by funds (cited in MarketBeat reporting) provide buying support and liquidity, helping push the stock toward its 52-week high. MarketBeat Institutional Notes

Institutional demand and recent increases by funds (cited in MarketBeat reporting) provide buying support and liquidity, helping push the stock toward its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals & valuation are mixed — BDC is trading near its 52‑week high with a P/E around 25 and above its 50/200-day moving averages; that can attract momentum buyers but also sets a higher bar for continued upside.

Technicals & valuation are mixed — BDC is trading near its 52‑week high with a P/E around 25 and above its 50/200-day moving averages; that can attract momentum buyers but also sets a higher bar for continued upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives is notable — CAO Doug Zink and SVP Leah Tate have sold shares in recent filings (multiple transactions totaling ~1,900–4,000 shares across dates), which may create supply and raise caution for some investors. InsiderTrades: CAO Sale SEC Filing

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

