Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

DCBO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Docebo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docebo from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Docebo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.40. Docebo has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Docebo by 46.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.