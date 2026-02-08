Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Stake Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 765,145 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 702,772 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,862,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,384,000 after buying an additional 487,738 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,141.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 406,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 373,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 362,336 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

