Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,349,230 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349,230 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $411,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of BAC opened at $56.54 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

