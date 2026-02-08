Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 203,087 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203,087 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $260,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,468,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,044,637,000 after buying an additional 192,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,086,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,278,000 after buying an additional 98,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,302,000 after acquiring an additional 666,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $102.89 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

