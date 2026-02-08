Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,325 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 32.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $182.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,932.68. The trade was a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

