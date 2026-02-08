Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,654 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $343,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $1,640,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,636.60. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $369.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial set a $364.00 target price on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

