D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Should You Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) shares were up 20.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 38,640,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 37,831,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QBTS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Williams Trading set a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 20.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

D-Wave Quantum last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 35,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $982,464.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,598,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,904,089. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,249.84. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,346,916 shares of company stock valued at $65,591,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $80,070,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 136,842.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at $45,372,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

