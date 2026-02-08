D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.07 target price (down previously from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.68 on Friday. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $957.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.69%. On average, analysts forecast that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.