Cyr Financial Inc. Purchases 22,000 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,691,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,030.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 686,954 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 898,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 257,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

