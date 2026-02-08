Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 33,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of C$35.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

