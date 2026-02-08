CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.43 and traded as high as GBX 1,356. CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,346, with a volume of 367,309 shares.

CVSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,724.

The firm has a market capitalization of £951.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52.

In related news, insider Richard Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £1,276.96 per share, with a total value of £2,553,920. Also, insider Joanne Shaw acquired 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,211 per share, with a total value of £9,990.75. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,430 shares of company stock valued at $261,935,755. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Group is an AIM-listed provider of veterinary services with operations in the UK and Australia. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy.

The Group now operates c.470 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business (“Animed Direct”).

The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

