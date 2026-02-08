CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Receives $319.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.6667.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

NYSE CSW opened at $289.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average of $272.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $338.90.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,374.50. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total transaction of $103,215.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,752.88. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,813. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

