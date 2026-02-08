Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations. Article Title

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

