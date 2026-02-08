Critical Comparison: Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) and Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Adagio Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 8.34% 30.50% 6.57% Adagio Medical N/A -791.01% -199.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and Adagio Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $16.31 billion 1.96 $1.37 billion $7.29 25.72 Adagio Medical $600,000.00 25.38 -$75.04 million ($1.52) -0.65

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Medical. Adagio Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adagio Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IQVIA and Adagio Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 4 12 2 2.89 Adagio Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

IQVIA currently has a consensus price target of $241.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. Adagio Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Adagio Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adagio Medical is more favorable than IQVIA.

Risk & Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQVIA beats Adagio Medical on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients’ outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and patient and site centric solutions, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

