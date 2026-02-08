Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $111.40. 9,616,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,832,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 2.65.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $9,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,458,986.70. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $56,680,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,276,000. This represents a 48.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,976 shares of company stock worth $136,567,647. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

