Correct Capital Wealth Management Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 6.8% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Correct Capital Wealth Management owned 0.47% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $48,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

