Correct Capital Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.4% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after purchasing an additional 909,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,452,998,000 after buying an additional 776,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.57.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CRM opened at $191.48 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.12 and a 52 week high of $333.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

