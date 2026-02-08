Correct Capital Wealth Management Buys 37,422 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Correct Capital Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,469,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,215,000 after buying an additional 564,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $84.74 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

