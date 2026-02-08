Contrasting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hino Motors and Li Auto”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion $9.04 3.07 Li Auto $19.79 billion N/A $1.10 billion $0.58 32.71

Analyst Recommendations

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hino Motors and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Li Auto 3 13 1 1 2.00

Li Auto has a consensus target price of $20.76, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Hino Motors.

Volatility and Risk

Hino Motors has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors 4.99% 16.47% 3.17% Li Auto 3.60% 6.31% 2.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Li Auto beats Hino Motors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.