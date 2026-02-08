Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 542.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,630,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.0%

SNPS stock opened at $426.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.33 and a 200-day moving average of $495.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.