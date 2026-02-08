Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $25.72. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 232,580 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.38 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 623.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2,945.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.