Collier Financial Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Collier Financial purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.9% of Collier Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $99.08 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

