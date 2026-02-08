Collier Financial Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 213,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.9% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

