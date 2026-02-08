Collier Financial Buys Shares of 52,056 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Collier Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.9% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 170,936 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,843,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,400,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.