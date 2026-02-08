Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.2480. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.2524, with a volume of 331,924 shares.
Coin Hodl Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
Coin Hodl Company Profile
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coin Hodl
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump just signed it
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.