Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 27th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LDP opened at $21.43 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

