Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

Coffee Trading Up 3.0%

JVA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole‐bean and ground coffees, single‐serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private‐label solutions.

