Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Posts Earnings Results

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chiyoda had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 92.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Chiyoda stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Chiyoda has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.11.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation (OTCMKTS: CHYCY) is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company’s core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

