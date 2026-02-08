Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,478,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,005,000 after buying an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,750,000 after buying an additional 516,521 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $76,952,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

