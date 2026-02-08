Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) Insider Buys A$82,500.00 in Stock

Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dixon acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$82,500.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Charger Metals NL engages in the exploration for battery metals. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, gold, and platinum group elements. Its project portfolio includes a 70% interest in the Coates project and the Lake Johnston project in the western Australia; and the Bynoe lithium and gold project in the northern Territory. Charger Metals NL was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

