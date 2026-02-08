Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) Insider Buys A$82,500.00 in Stock

Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dixon acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$82,500.00.
Charger Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Charger Metals
