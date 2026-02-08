Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in Accenture by 48.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after acquiring an additional 781,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.21 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $392.02.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $488,380.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,851.80. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

