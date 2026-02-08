Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Croban boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Croban now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45,916 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of FESM opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

