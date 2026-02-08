Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,594 Energy Transfer LP $ET

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after buying an additional 3,366,734 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,104 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 637,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 1,086,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

