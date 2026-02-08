Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 9,482 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $64,542.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,480. The trade was a 1.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Key Simon Property Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.