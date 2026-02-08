Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $2.22 Million in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coupang Stock Up 5.5%
CPNG opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Key Coupang News
Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pieces argue Coupang may be underpriced versus intrinsic value — discussion of DCF upside and a note that the company’s growth engine remains intact despite near‑term uncertainty could support longer‑term upside. Is Coupang Pricing Reflect Its Slide Despite DCF Suggesting Upside Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that Coupang’s core growth drivers remain intact, framing current weakness as temporary and a potential buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Coupang’s Growth Engine Remains Intact Despite Temporary Uncertainty
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms are issuing notices about lead‑plaintiff deadlines in recently filed securities suits (procedural reminders that expand plaintiff participation but are not court rulings). These alerts increase headline volume but are an early‑stage legal development. CPNG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Coupang, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Coupang as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination and communications with the South Korean government — a regulatory probe that raises policy and reputational risk. US House panel issues subpoena to Coupang
- Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder‑rights firms (Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, others) are investigating or have filed securities class actions tied to a late‑2025 data breach and alleged disclosure delays — ongoing litigation/investigations create legal costs, management distraction, and uncertainty. Johnson Fistel Investigates Data Breach Disclosures Hagens Berman Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and a $17 price target — a fresh bearish institutional view that may pressure sentiment and impact short‑term flows. Bernstein initiates with Underperform
About Coupang
Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.
The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.
