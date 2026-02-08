Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $2.22 Million in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Stock Up 5.5%

CPNG opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Coupang News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.