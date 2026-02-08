Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

