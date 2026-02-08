Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $623.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.62. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

