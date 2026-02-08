Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John J. Morris sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.49, for a total value of $151,448.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,635 shares in the company, valued at $23,405,316.15. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 689 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $151,111.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,791.88. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

