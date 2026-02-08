Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1,363.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $224.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

