Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 4,340 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 275.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $543.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.62 and a 200-day moving average of $491.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $552.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.67.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

