Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 75,280 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 230.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,951,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,896,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.2%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $28.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

